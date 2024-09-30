Police Investigating Social Media Threat At Apollo High School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud school has additional police security on Monday after a social media threat. The St. Cloud Police Department says they received a complaint at 10:04 a.m. about a social media threat to Apollo High School.

Authorities say a social media post had been sent to a Snapchat group that included an Apollo student and implied a threat to the school. Police partnered with the school district and based on the information they received determined there was no threat to the school. The Police Department says a screenshot was sent by the student to other students which caused alarm to some students and parents.

Get our free mobile app

The police say while the threat does not appear to be credible they are conducting an active investigation into the origins of the Snapchat post and are providing the additional security at the school. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department of Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.