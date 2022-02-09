Police: Apollo Placed in Lockdown Due to Alleged Threats

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud high school was sent into lockdown by a man allegedly making threats outside the building.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers were dispatched to Apollo High School around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man in a vehicle outside the building directing threatening statements towards a staff member and the school.

The school was briefly put into lockdown as a precaution. Officers arrived to find the threats no longer being made and a man being detained. Authorities questioned the man and let him go.

The police department says no one was hurt and the threats appear to be “implied.” No arrests have been made, and the incident will remain under investigation.

