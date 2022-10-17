Strap on your running shoes (or jogging/walking shoes, no judgement here, I can't run, I wog - walk/jog), put on your costumes and get ready for the first ever St. Cloud Wicked 5K and Kids' Spooky Sprint 1K coming up!

Jennifer Noble, recently got a hold of me to get word out that this fun family event is coming and you won't want to miss it! In the description of the event;

Apollo High School is proud to announce the first ever Wicked 5K and Spooky Sprint Kids' 1K! Races are on October 29th at 9:00am. Both courses start and finish at Apollo. Registration is only $25 for the 5K and $10 for the 1K, which includes a t-shirt, a water bottle, post-race food and drinks, and access to the post-race party. After the race we will have a Halloween costume contest, live music, and a trunk or treat for kids . All proceeds from the event go directly to Apollo and Crush Sports and Activities. Runners can also do a directed donation if they want their registration fee to support a particular program.

If you happened to notice there is going to be "live music", yours truly here, Megan, will be out there playing music from the station vehicle, so make sure to wave and say hi when you run/walk/jog, dance or even skip by. Whatever you choose, just come out and have some family Halloween fun and support Apollo High School.

Don't forget to get registered though before it all goes down October 29th and you can do that HERE.

Photo by Apollo High School via Jennifer Noble Photo by Apollo High School via Jennifer Noble loading...

