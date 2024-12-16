Mega Millions Grows to $740M As Holidays Near

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Just in time for the holidays, the Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $740 million, or about $342 million if you take the cash option.

This is the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history. It has been rolling since it was last won in September. The Mega Millions jackpot has only been won three times this year, so far the fewest won in any single year since the game began.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

