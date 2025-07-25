WATKINS (WJON News) -- There is a train derailment near Watkins.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, they received a report of a train derailment about one mile west of Watkins.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City operates the train.

It was determined that some of the cargo of the derailed cars included hazardous materials. The initial assessment determined there is no hazardous material leaks and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the derailment is not known.

Crews from Canadian Pacific, along with EMS, remain on the scene. Responding railroad crews will be parking trucks on Meeker/Stearns Street, and a portion of the road will be closed to traffic. Alternate routes will need to be taken.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Watkins Fire Department, Watkins Rescue Squad, Watkins Ambulance, Kimball Fire Department, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

