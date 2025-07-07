LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was arrested after leading law enforcement on a long, high-speed chase.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident started at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday when a deputy tried to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation in the area of Minnesota Highway 24 and Meeker County Road 2.

The bike accelerated and fled from the deputy. The pursuit spanned 30 miles and reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.

The motorcycle went into the ditch at the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 1.

The rider, 38-year-old James Zaske of Buffalo Lake, was arrested after a short chase on foot. His driving privileges were previously canceled, and he was not allowed to drive. He's facing a number of new charges, including Fleeing a Police Officer and Reckless Driving.

Zaske is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending his first court appearance.

