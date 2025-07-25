WATKINS (WJON News) -- Two people were arrested and a deputy was hurt during an incident in Watkins.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday when they received a report of an intoxicated man in the area of 2nd Street and Western Avenue in Watkins.

By the time deputies arrived, 61-year-old Tim Dobis of Watkins had gone into a nearby home.

Inside that home was 46-year-old Danielle Rose of Watkins.

Dobis and Rose are under a court order not to be in contact with each other.

When the deputy approached Dobis, he ran. The deputy caught him, but was hurt in the process. The deputy was treated and released from Meeker County Memorial Hospital, but will need further treatment for a fractured shoulder.

Dobis is facing charges of violating an order for protection, fleeing while causing injury to a peace officer, and obstruction of justice. Rose was arrested on charges of violating an order for protection.

