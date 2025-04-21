McDonald’s Restaurants Donate $160K to Ronald McDonald House

UNDATED (WJON News) -- McDonald's restaurants are donating nearly $160,000 from Shamrock Shake sales to Ronald McDonald House locations in the Upper Midwest.

Owner/operators of 259 participating restaurants will donate the proceeds to the nine Ronald McDonald House Charities in Minnesota and North Dakota.

From February 10th through March 23rd, 25 cents from each Shamrock Shake sold was donated to the fundraiser.

Between 2014 and 2024, more than $901,000 was raised, so the event has now eclipsed $1 million in the past 11 years.

The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia in 1974. Five years later, in October 1979, Minnesota opened the doors to its first Ronald McDonald House.

Participating McDonald's restaurants in central Minnesota include Becker, Big Lake, Foley, Little Falls, Rice, Sartell, St. Joseph, St. Cloud, and Waite Park.

