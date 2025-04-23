Maynard E. Nathe, 90, Cold Spring

October 19, 1934 - April 22, 2025

attachment-Maynard Nathe loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Maynard E. Nathe, age 90, who died Tuesday, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be one hour before the service in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Maynard was born in Meire Grove, MN to Edward and Amanda (Pflipsen) Nathe. He served in the U.S. Army. Maynard married Donna Welle on May 9, 1964, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill, MN and they were blessed with three children.

Maynard worked at Cold Spring Granite Company, Brown Bavarian, and in maintenance at the Assumption Home until he retired. He was passionate about playing the concertina and had his own band, Maynard’s Country and Old Time. Maynard enjoyed his lake time, fishing, working on his yard, and gardening. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; children, Dean (Tonya) Nathe, Cheryl (Don) Tomsche, Cindy (Greg Engstrom) Nathe; grandchildren, Chad and Holly (Ryan) Rolfes; great grandchild, Levi; 5 step grandchildren; siblings, Dorreen Arens, Robert, David (Doris), and Reuben (Darlene).

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Colleen Evers, Jim, and Allen.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Benedictine Living Community for the wonderful care.