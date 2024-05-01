May Weather Outlook Released for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a cool and wet April, what kind of weather can Minnesotans expect for May?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month.

They say temperature-wise it will be about average across the state.

Here in St. Cloud, we start the month with an average high temperature of 61 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high temperature is up to 74 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for high temperatures to be in the mid-60s through the first half of the month, or at about average.

The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for the trend of above-normal precipitation to continue in May across the entire state.

St. Cloud averages nearly 3 1/2 inches of rain in May.

So far during the spring months of March and April combined we've had nearly 7 1/4 inches of rain, which is more than three inches above normal.

The Weather Channel is forecasting rain on Thursday, Saturday and early next week, with several dry days as well in the first half of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center says we are in a transition period that began in April and will continue into June going from an El Nino pattern back into a La Nina which should take hold from June through August.

