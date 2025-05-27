Mary C. Dombrovski, 88, Waite Park

January 21, 1937 – May 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary C. Dombrovski, age 88, of Waite Park, who passed away peacefully on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Bob Harren will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary was born on January 21, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Matilda (Weihs) Brandley. She married Roger T. Dombrovski on October 10, 1959 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they raised their four children as they moved from communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. They eventually settled in Foley in 1975, where they owned and operated Dombrovski Meats, Inc with their family. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud and Church of the Ascension, Fort Myers Beach.

Mary and Roger shared their love of Fort Myers Beach with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years. They spent their winters there for over 30 years. Mary had profound love for Roger, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her greatest joys in life. Mary also enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo and puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Erin (Keith) Lommel of Luxemburg, Pat (Sheri) of Foley, Julie (Kurt) Schimnich of St. Cloud, and Tom (Kim) of Clear Lake; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger in 2020; and infant daughter, Colleen.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.