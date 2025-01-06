Mark R. Childs, 58, St. Cloud

December 28, 1966 - January 4, 2025

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mark R. Childs, age 58 of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt will officiate. Private Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium at a later Date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and one hour prior to Services on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mark was born on December 28, 1966, in Eau Claire, WI to John and Jill (Everson) Childs. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1985 and St. Cloud State University in 1990. Mark married Amy Daiker on August 4, 1990, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Mark worked for Old Country Buffet where he met many life-long friends. He has been working for the Social Security Administration since 2002.

He enjoyed golfing, watching St. Cloud State Hockey, football, puzzles, reading, and traveling. Mark especially treasured the time spent with family and friends.

Mark is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Brittany (Austin) Haugen of Clearwater; granddaughters, Evelyn and Louella; siblings, Mike (Laurie) of Brainerd; Kris of St. Cloud; step-mother, Ann Childs of St. Cloud; mother-in-law, Jean Daiker; sister-in-law, Angie (Adam) Pelot; nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ron; granddaughter, Teagen Haugen.