Marie R. Przybilla, 90, St. Joseph

November 9, 1934 - April 3, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marie R. Przybilla, 90, of St. Joseph will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Marie passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Country Manor Memory Care in Sartell. Reverend Brad Jenniges OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Marie was born on November 9, 1934 in Eden Valley to the late Albert and Emma (Tschumperlin) Neis. She married Elmer Przybilla on June 12, 1956 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and lived in St. Cloud for 17 years prior to moving to St. Joseph. Marie loved to dance and was a member of the Heartland Polka Swinger Club for 25 years. She was also a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 Auxiliary, the Crosier Apostolate, Legion of Mary, Catholic United Financial, RSVP and St. Joseph’s Senior Citizens. Marie was active in the St. Joseph community donating her time as a church greeter, helping with Mass at Arlington Place for many years, volunteering with the St. Joseph Food Shelf for 21 years and with St. Joseph’s Parish Ministry of Prayer.

Marie enjoyed playing bingo, knitting and gardening. Above all, she treasured time with loved ones (especially her grandchildren).

She is survived by her children, Bernadine (John) Cherne of St. Joseph, Andrew (Pam) of Avon; grandchildren, Tiffany (Lorne) Smith, Amanda (Jared) Rathbun, Adam (Erin) Przybilla and Ashley (Joe) Olson; five great grandchildren, one great great grandson; sisters, Clara (Alvin) Fischbach, Isabelle Sobiech; sisters-in-law, Millie Wolf, Esther Gapinski, Loretta Przybilla; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 2003; son, Wilfred in 1974; and sister, Dorothy Neis.

A heartfelt thank you to the East Commons Memory Care staff at Country Manor for all the love and care these past years.