Man Arrested After Meeting Girl He Met Online

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl.

The Meeker County Sheriff says detectives arrested 20-year-old Jonah Nauman of Marshall on Friday.

They learned he had contacted a 12-year-old girl on social media.  After making contact, Nauman traveled to meet with the victim on two separate occasions, once in Paynesville, and once in Grove City and engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

Nauman was booked into the Meeker County Jail on 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges and is awaiting a first appearance in Meeker County District Court.  Paynesville PD, Marshall PD, CEE-VI Task Force and BLRR Task Force assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

