Malcolm and Eddie Star Bringing Stand-Up Act To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A well-known comedian turned actor is bringing his stand-up act to Prior Lake this fall. Eddie Griffin will perform at the Mystic Lake Showroom on October 18th.

Griffin has appeared in over 50 movies including "Undercover Brother," "Armageddon," and the Deuce Bagalow franchise. He was also the star of his own television series "Malcolm and Eddie" and is number 62 on Comedy Central's Top 100 Comedians of All Time.

Griffin exploded onto the stand-up scene in 1990 and is known for his special "Dysfunktional Family." Tickets go on sale Friday at the Mystic Lake Box Office.

