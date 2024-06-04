Malcolm and Eddie Star Bringing Stand-Up Act To Minnesota
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A well-known comedian turned actor is bringing his stand-up act to Prior Lake this fall. Eddie Griffin will perform at the Mystic Lake Showroom on October 18th.
Get our free mobile app
Griffin has appeared in over 50 movies including "Undercover Brother," "Armageddon," and the Deuce Bagalow franchise. He was also the star of his own television series "Malcolm and Eddie" and is number 62 on Comedy Central's Top 100 Comedians of All Time.
Griffin exploded onto the stand-up scene in 1990 and is known for his special "Dysfunktional Family." Tickets go on sale Friday at the Mystic Lake Box Office.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters
Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean
With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher