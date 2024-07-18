Three Men Sentenced for Trafficking Guns on Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three men have been sentenced for trafficking machine guns on Snapchat.

According to court documents, in March of 2023, law enforcement learned of a Snapchat group.

Members 19-year-old Rafael Wesley, 22-year-old Kyrees Johnson, and 21-year-old Avont Drayton used the group to facilitate the trafficking of machine guns and controlled substances in the Twin Cities and outlying areas.

Wesley met with an undercover officer in St. Cloud and sold him three switches for $1,000. Between March and June of 2023, undercover law enforcement officers conducted about six controlled buys with multiple members of the group.

Johnson was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison. Wesley was sentenced to just over a year in prison. Drayton was sentenced to two years in prison.

