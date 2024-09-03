Mabel Agnes Schreifels, 99, St. Cloud

January 10, 1925 - August 30, 2024

Mabel Agnes Schreifels, born January 10, 1925, to Joseph and Anna (Rolfzen) Warneke in Freeport, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024, at the age of 99.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Mabel married the love of her life, Aloys Schreifels, on May 22, 1947. They made their home in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where they raised two children, Jim and Ruth. Mabel was a dedicated employee at St. Cloud Hospital, where she worked for 20 years before enjoying a well-earned retirement.

A woman of many talents, Mabel spent her free time traveling, gardening, and quilting with the ladies at St. Anthony’s. She was known for her delicious baked goods and her competitive spirit in Scrabble. Mabel’s greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends.

After living in her home until age 96 on 23rd Street NE in St. Cloud, Mabel moved to St. Benedict Village where she continued to live independently. There, she embraced her new community, enjoying daily activities, wine time, and weekly family lunches. She especially cherished trips to the family cabin.

Mabel is survived by her son Jim (Char) Schreifels of St. Cloud; granddaughter Gretchen (Shannon) Bieniek of St. Joseph; grandson Derek (DuWayne) James of Otsego, MN; grandsons Ryan (Jessica) Davidson of St. Joseph, MN, and Chris Davidson of Littleton, CO; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, Zoey and Zander Bieniek, Aleena and Kadyn Davidson and great-great-grandchildren, Nolan and Sophia Schliesing. She is also survived by her beloved brothers Joe (Delia) Warneke, Bob (Sherry) Warneke, (Bob past after Mabel on September 3, 2024) and Dan (Judy) Warneke.

Mabel’s kindness and unwavering love for her family and friends were the hallmarks of her long and fulfilling life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

May she rest in peace.