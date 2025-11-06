August 17, 1932 – November 2, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Luverne M. Burger, age 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Luverne passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate the service, and interment of the urn will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Luverne Burger was born on August 17, 1932, in Rockville, MN, to Marcus and Mary (Coulter) Burger. After losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his loving grandmother, Rosalia. On November 26, 1955, he married Beatrice “Bea” Johnson at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together, they raised five children and shared nearly seventy years of marriage before Bea’s passing in October 2025. Luverne dedicated many years to DeZURIK in Sartell before taking early retirement. Though he seldom spoke of it, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He served honorably in the Korean War as part of the 25th Infantry Division and was awarded two Purple Hearts for injuries received in action.

Luverne was an avid fisherman who spent many days trolling for walleyes and northern on Pelican Lake. He was a familiar face in his Pleasant Lake neighborhood, taking long walks regardless of the weather. He also enjoyed classic cars and took great pleasure in renovating older homes. After retiring, Luverne and Bea spent several months each year exploring the southern states in their RV. He was devoted to his family, friends, beloved pets, and his faith, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Luverne is lovingly remembered by his children: Randy (Debbie) Burger, Sandy (Mark) Mayasich, and Scott (Jenny) Burger, all of Crosslake; Chris Burger of Minneapolis; and Kelley (Jeff) Hennen of St. Cloud; his nine grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and his cherished pets, Mikey the cat and Marley the dog.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bea; his father, Marcus; his mother, Mary Storlie; his grandmother, Rosalia; his brothers, Marcus, Alvin “Al”, and Kenneth; his sisters, Vivian Ritter and Eldoris Zanoth; his half-sister, Geraldine Petersen; and his granddaughter, Melissa Burger.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, in loving memory of Luverne.