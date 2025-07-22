Looking Back At Metzroth’s Clothing in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We told you earlier this month that the Security Coin and Pawn Shop at 623 West St. Germain Street is closing.
They've been in that building for nearly 30 years, going back to1996.
However, before them, it was the longtime home of Metzroth's Mens Clothing Store.
The building, known as the old Burbank Building, was built in the mid-1850s.
Metzroth Clothing Company, a men's clothing store, was a staple in downtown St. Cloud from 1856 to 1986.
They held a big 100th anniversary celebration at the store in 1956.
Documents at the Stearns History Museum say that in 1906, the building "sported a new-fangled electric-light rimmed canopy."
The canopy gave added lustre to a reputation Metzroth's had been building since 1856.
Facades have since covered some of the original brick on the vintage Burbank Building, which is described in the Stearns County documents as the "oldest on the mall".
The pawn shop owners have sold the building.
The new owner is scheduled to take over the keys in early August. At that time, the new owner plans to reveal more details about the future plans for the longtime retail store.
Security Coin and Pawn Shop's "Going Out Of Business" sale will continue for a few more months.
