Look On The Bright Side On Thursday For Optimists Day

Look On The Bright Side On Thursday For Optimists Day

Genevieve Ross, Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local clubs are encouraging people to look at their glass as being half full on Thursday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club and the Central Minnesota Noon Optimist Club are inviting people to participate with them in Optimist International's Worldwide Day of Optimism on Thursday.

The groups say now more than ever everyone can benefit from focusing on the good in our communities, state, and country and ask people to always look on the bright side of life. The two clubs have contributed over $4 million dollars to youth activities since their inception.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America?

Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

Filed Under: Day of Optimism, Optimist Club, Optimist Day
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON