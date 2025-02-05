Look On The Bright Side On Thursday For Optimists Day
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local clubs are encouraging people to look at their glass as being half full on Thursday.
The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club and the Central Minnesota Noon Optimist Club are inviting people to participate with them in Optimist International's Worldwide Day of Optimism on Thursday.
The groups say now more than ever everyone can benefit from focusing on the good in our communities, state, and country and ask people to always look on the bright side of life. The two clubs have contributed over $4 million dollars to youth activities since their inception.
