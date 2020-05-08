Optimist Club Putting on Chalk Drawing Contest

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota club is putting on an art competition that people can participate in from home.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club is holding a sidewalk chalk art contest this month to help brighten up neighborhoods around the community.

To get in on the action all you need to do is make a chalk drawing on your sidewalk or in your driveway following the theme “imagine being an optimist.”

Then you can submit a photo of your art with your name and address to the club at mwijeratne@milestonesmn.org for the chance to win a Target gift card.

The submission deadline is Friday, May 22nd and winners will be drawn on the 27th. The club will be displaying the submissions on their website and Facebook page as well.