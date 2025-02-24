Long Time St. Cloud Fabric Store To Close

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime fabric and craft store in St. Cloud will be closing. JOANN Fabrics will be closing all of its locations including St. Cloud after approval of a bankruptcy court. The retailer was purchased over the weekend by GA Group with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent following a comprehensive sale and auction.

According to a statement, GA Group is acquiring all of JOANN's assets and plans to begin winding down the company's operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all store locations. A spokesperson for JOANN says their board, advisors, and legal partners made every effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business and they are committed to working with the GA Group to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations.

WJON reached out to the St. Cloud location but calls to the store on Monday went unanswered. JOANN has been in business for over 80 years and the company's website lists 21 Minnesota locations including St. Cloud, Alexandria, Brainerd, Willmar, and Maple Grove.

