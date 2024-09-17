Candidate Forums Announced for St. Cloud Area Metro Races

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of candidate forums for our local races.

On Tuesday, September 24th there will be a forum with the two candidates running for St. Cloud Mayor, Jake Anderson, and Mike Conway. It starts at 12:30 p.m. in the St. Cloud City Hall Council Chambers. Current Mayor Dave Kleis is not seeking re-election.

On Wednesday, October 2nd there is a forum with the two candidates running for Sauk Rapids Mayor, Jason Ellering and Nicholas Sauer. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. Current Mayor Kurt Hunstiger is not seeking re-election.

On Wednesday, October 9th the forum will feature the candidates running for Minnesota House Districts 13 and 14. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud City Hall Council Chambers.

On Wednesday, October 16th there is a forum with the six candidates running for three At Large St. Cloud City Council seats, Scott Brodeen, Tami Calhoun, George Hontos, Hudda Ibrahim, Mark Johnson, and Omar Podi. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. Current council members Jeff Goerger and Carol Lewis are not seeking re-election.

On Tuesday, October 22nd there is a forum with the two candidates running for Waite Park Mayor, Mike Linquist and Kenneth Schmitt. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Waite Park City Hall. Current Mayor Rick Miller is not seeking re-election.

Early voting for the General Election begins on September 20th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th, 2024.

