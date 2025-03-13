Little Falls Woman Hurt in Rollover

SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman was hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 28 near Swanville.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Sumner was traveling north when her vehicle exited the road to the right, hitting a field approach and going airborne before rolling and ending on its roof.

Sumner was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

