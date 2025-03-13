Little Falls Woman Hurt in Rollover
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman was hurt in a rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 28 near Swanville.
Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Sumner was traveling north when her vehicle exited the road to the right, hitting a field approach and going airborne before rolling and ending on its roof.
Get our free mobile app
Sumner was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stihl Wolf Reopening Under New Ownership, Fresh Look
- House Food And Tap Ready For Hungry, Thirsty Customers [PHOTOS]
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- National Production 'Last Out' Making MN Debut in St. Cloud
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz