Little Falls Proclaims Special Week To Honor Volunteers

Ray sangga kusuma on Unsplash

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is honoring its volunteers by giving them their own week. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism has proclaimed the week of April 21 - 25 as Volunteer Week in Morrison County.

Volunteer Week is designed to highlight the role volunteers play in enriching the lives of county residents and coincides with National Volunteer Month. Little Fall Chamber CEO Purva Watten says volunteers are the heart and soul of the community and their dedication and generosity are essential to the success of countless local organizations and initiatives.

The Little Falls Chamber invites all residents, businesses and organizations to join in celebrating Volunteer Week.

