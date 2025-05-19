Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when two vehicles collided in Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m.

A pickup driven by 61-year-old Troy McKinley of Duluth stopped at Highway 27, then pulled out and did not see a vehicle going west and they crashed.

McKinley was not hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle, 53-year-old Melissa Kaping of Little Falls, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old passenger, Mylea Kaping of Little Falls, was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in that vehicle were not hurt.

