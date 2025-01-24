Light Snow Possible in Central Minnesota Friday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another light snow event will bring a dusting to an inch of snow across portions of the Upper Midwest on Friday.
The best chances for measurable snow will be in central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
To our north, 2-3 inches of snow is possible along the border with Canada.
St. Cloud has had 3.1 inches of snow so far in January. We are 3.4 inches of snow below normal for the month so far.
For the season so far, St. Cloud has had 13.4 inches of snow. We're 10.3 inches of snow below normal. Last year at this time we had 9.1 inches of snow.
The warming trend continues through the weekend into early next week with highs in the mid 30s possible.
