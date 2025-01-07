Life Will Be Easy As PI At Orpheum Theatre Come March
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Tony Award-winning show will make its Twin Cities debut in March. The "Life of PI" will wow audiences at the historic Orpheum Theatre from March 4th to the 9th.
Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, and Mark Gordon Pictures the show is a dazzling adaptation of the best-selling novel by Yann Martel. The "Life of PI" has become a global phenomenon with shows on Broadway, London's West End, and now a US multi-city tour.
What Tony Awards has the play won?
The production has won Tony Awards for Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn