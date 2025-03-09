Learn About Waite Park City Hall Renovations At Open House On Monday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Area residents can learn more about updates to a city hall at an open house on Monday. The City of Waite Park is hosting an open house about its public safety facility/city hall project.

Waite Park plans to renovate and expand the existing city hall building. The updated structure will have more parking, additional stalls for the fire department, a secure operational yard for the police department, updates to the senior center, and a new 100-person capacity training room among other improvements.

The renovation would keep several existing items like the outside monument and council dais, and have the ability for future expansion if necessary. The open house will be held in the Waite Park City Hall Council Chambers from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and will provide more details and the timeframe for the project.

Waite Park City Hall, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
