Leanne E. Becker, 67, St. Cloud

December 25, 1956 - December 16, 2024

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud with a Graveside Service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery for Leanne E. Becker, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2024. She was born December 25, 1956 to Ramona (Steinworth) Becker and Bernard Becker.

A lifelong resident of St. Cloud, Leanne was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud State. In her youth she studied piano, participated in choir and played soprano bugle with both Cathedral HS and VFW 428 Granettes All-girl Drum and Bugle Corps.

Survived by Bob and Debra Becker of Madison, WI, Bill Becker of St. Cloud, MN, Jim and Kelley Becker of Littleton, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Leanne was preceded by Ramona Becker of St. Cloud, Bernard Becker of Temple, TX.