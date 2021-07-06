Lawrence P. “Larry” Thome, 94, St. Cloud

January 12, 1927 - July 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church for Lawrence P. “Larry” Thome, age 94 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Larry was born on January 12, 1927 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Constance (Roehl) Thome. Larry graduated from Milaca High School in 1944. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1945 – 1946 during the European Theatre in WWII, receiving the Army of Occupation Medal. Larry also served his country during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He married Gloria Pull on June 25, 1949 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He worked as a bookkeeper at the Holdingford Garage, the St. Cloud Airport and was a manager and president of Electric Motor Service.

Larry was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #961, East Side VFW Post #4847 where he was past Commander and Quartermaster, and was a past member of the Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, volley ball, mush ball, puzzles, cards, gardening, and classical music. Larry was very loyal to his country and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife Gloria; children, Michael (Catherine) of Bonita Springs, FL, David (Terri) of Redmond, WA, Patricia (Jorge) Froes of Kobe, Japan, Carol (David) Lui of Roseville, Mark (Anne) of Minneapolis, Scott (Maxine) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Brian (Erin), Matthew (Shani), Eric (Gena), Lydia (Brett), Tim (Autumn), John, George, Peter, Andrew (Rachel), Alex, Victoria (Dave), Gabriela (Koji), and Joel; eight great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Mary Ann Molin, George, and Peter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo; sisters, Irene Rafferty and Julia Therrien.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for the exceptional care given to Larry during his stay.