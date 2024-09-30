Lawrence J. “Larry” “Happy” Traut, 87, Sartell

July 12, 1937 - September 26, 2024

attachment-Lawrence Traut loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Larry “Happy” Traut, age 87, of Sartell, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Parish Columbarium in Sartell at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at the St. Francis Xavier gathering space in Sartell.

Larry was born on July 12, 1937 in Le Sauk Township, Minnesota to Martin and Susan (Weyer) Traut. He married Agatha A. “Aggie” Pierskalla on July 21, 1959 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. The couple farmed in LeSauk Township until 1987.

Happy was an amazing dad, husband, grandpa, great-grandpa, bumpa, gpapa, brother and friend to so many people. He loved visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, socializing, wine, a good game of cribbage and his e-poker machines.

Happy took pride in serving on the Sartell School Board for many years. He was also a member of the Knight of Columbus, Moose Lodge and Eagles.

He is survived by his daughters, Jackie (Bob) Steckling of Rice, Joan (Rod Stanoch) Mushel of Rice, Janelle (Jim) Willard of Circle Pines, Joyce (Tony) Tillemans of Sartell and Lynn (Terry) Thene of Sartell; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Doreen Smoley, LeRoy (Butch) Traut.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Aggie in 2016; son-in-law, Paul Mushel; siblings and in-laws, Wilfred “Bill” (Verda), Alvin (Betty), Marian (Urban) Theisen, Marcella (Don) Piasceki, Victor, Ken Smoley, Marvin (Marcy), Melvin, Valeria (Jerome) Jefferson.

We would like to thank the staff at the VA, County Manor Villas, Visiting Angels and most recently all the staff and volunteers at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Memorials are preferred to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.