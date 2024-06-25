Landwehr Construction Acquires Sioux Falls Company

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Landwehr Construction has announced it has acquired a company based in Sioux Falls.

Landwehr Construction provides crane services, civil construction, highway construction, demolition, and renewable energy projects.

They have acquired Jerke Construction a prominent crane service provider. With this expansion, Landwehr now operates from three locations across the Midwest.

Under the agreement, Jerke Construction will operate as a division of Landwehr and will retain its name.

Landwehr Construction has over 125 years of experience as a fifth-generation family-owned company founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Cloud.

