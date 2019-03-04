Kim Anne Froemming, 63, St. Cloud

October 4, 1955 - March 1, 2019

A celebration of life will be held from 4-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kim Anne Froemming, age 63, of St. Cloud. A time of sharing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Kim passed away March 1 at her home due to complications of Diabetes.

Kim was born October 4, 1955 in St. Cloud to Daniel and Kathleen (Riley) Hansen. She married Dean Froemming on October 27, 1979. She worked for Catholic Charities as a Healthcare Aid at St. Michael’s and in the hospitality industry at the Holiday Inn. She enjoyed traveling, especially the Florida Keys and Camper’s Paradise.

Kim is survived by her husband Dean, sons Jason Thelen and Joseph Froemming, siblings Danny (Donna) Hansen, Kelly (Steve) Vorpahl, Dean Hansen, Patrick Hansen, and Sally (Teddy) Hansen as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother John, niece Joni Miska and beloved dog Whitney.

Memorials are preferred.