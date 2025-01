Kenneth P Hennen, 87, Richmond

March 20, 1937 - December 29, 2024

Kenneth Hennen, age 87 died Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. A visitation for family and friends will be held 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Kenneth Peter Hennen was born on March 20, 1937, in Mayhew Lake, MN to Carl and Agatha (Kneip) Hennen. He married Kathleen Pung on May 5, 1965, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Kenneth served in the Army for 6 years. He was the Roscoe Grain operator/owner. Kenneth enjoyed riding horses, mowing lawn, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Brian Hennen, Brenda (Jason)Wersal, Kevin (Jessica) Hennen, and Kari Hennen (Scott Warnberg); brothers, Vernon Hennen, Jim Hennen, Jerry Hennen; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Hennen.