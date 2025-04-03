Karen (Shay) Hoffmann, 82, Freeport

October 23, 1942 - March 31, 2025

attachment-Karen Hoffman loading...

Karen (Shay) Hoffmann, 82, of Freeport passed away peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Karen was born on October 23, 1942 in New Munich, Minnesota to Howard and Marie (Benolken) Shay. She grew up in the St. Martin/Albany area and graduated from Melrose High School. She married Robert “Bob” Hoffmann on May 25, 1963 and spent most of her married life in Freeport on the Shay property. Karen was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital, also worked as a dental assistant and helped run Bob’s Super Market which she and Bob owned and operated. Karen also owned and operated Le Beau Monde Beauty Salon in Avon for 30+ years.

Karen enjoyed spending time in the woods: hiking, watching birds, seeing the deer come drink water and feeding the animals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She loved gardening, her flowers, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Karen is survived by her brother, Michael (Judy) Shay; sister, Jean (Greg) Steinhofer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2024; and parents.

A special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care.

A Celebration of Life will be held, service details are pending.