One Person Hurt When Two Trucks Collide
LAKE LILLIAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two trucks collided.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 near Lake Lillian in Kandiyohi County.
A semi was going east and a box truck was going west when they hit each other.
The box truck driver, 24-year-old Matthew Stegeman of Willmar, was taken to the hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, 48-year-old Jerry Costello of Grove City, was not hurt.
A car that was behind the semi was struck by a tire that came off the semi trailer. The woman driving that car was not hurt.
