Justin Moore Lights Up Waite Park With Unforgettable Concert [GALLERY]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Fans got a gorgeous night to take in some country music in Waite Park on Thursday night. Justin Moore brought his "Time's Ticking" tour to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Joe Nichols.
The concert got started with a surprise opening act when Austin Michael joined the show and went on at 6:30 p.m. Michael played for about half an hour, and then after a short intermission, Joe Nichols went on. Nichols brought his mix of contemporary country with an old-school flair and played many of his top 10 hits.
He gave fans an extra perk when he told the crowd that anyone who bought an item at the merchandise booth for $20 or more would be entered into a chance to meet him backstage after the show. Nichols played for about an hour, and then after an intermission that felt to fans like it took forever, it was time for Justin Moore at 9:00 p.m.
The fans were not disappointed as he opened up with some of his classics like "Bait a Hook" and "You, Me, and Whiskey." Moore paused several times after playing three or four songs to interact with the crowd. He told everyone he appreciated them coming to see him for 18+ years, and he wanted to thank them by playing a lot of his older songs. At one point, he spoke at length about how important people who serve are, along with law enforcement, firefighters, doctors, and teachers. He then dedicated his song "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" to all of them.
Moore didn't disappoint with his show, giving fans everything they could have wanted in a show. He even mixed in some cover of Alice and Chains' "Rooster" and the Beatles' "I Get By With A Little Help From My Friends." Next up at the Ledge is Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show on July 11th. Check out the gallery of photos from the concert below.
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
