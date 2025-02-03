Update: 1 Dead, 1 Critical in Northeast St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police have released more information about a shooting early Sunday in northeast St. Cloud.

Officers were called just before 3:00 a.m. to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast for a report of gunshots being fired inside the building.

Officers found one male with gunshot wounds in the first-floor apartment hallway and another male with a gunshot wound in the stairwell area between the first and second floors.

The man in the hallway was a 19-year-old from St. Joseph. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries. The boy in the stairwell was 17-year-old Layson Davis from St. Cloud. He was dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the 19-year-old who is in critical condition.

The suspects and the victims knew each other before the incident and this was not a random incident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police have not released any other information at this time including the names of the people involved.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

