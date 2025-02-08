Minnesota Snowfall Totals Friday Night, Saturday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota got some snow on Friday night and Saturday morning with the third snow system that moved through the state this week.

Top snow totals around Minnesota:

Ashby - 6.6"

Breckenridge - 6.5"

Champlin - 5.9"

St. Cloud - 5.3"

White Bear Lake - 5.3"

Plymouth - 5.1"

Little Falls - 5.0"

St. Augusta - 5.0"

Buffalo - 5.0"

Albany - 4.5"

Becker - 4.0"

Isanti - 3.9"

Upsala - 3.0"

Cold Spring - 2.8"

(More snow totals will be added as more reports come in)

Before this latest round of snow, St. Cloud had 5.7 inches of snow in February which is 3.7 inches above normal for the month so far.

We've had 19.4 inches of snow for the season so far, which is 8.6 inches below normal. But, with the additional five or snow inches that fell Friday night and Saturday morning in St. Cloud, we are getting closer to normal amounts of snow for the season.

Temperatures turn colder after the snow & remain well below normal through the week. So the snow that we have right now will be sticking around for a while.

Our next chance for snow is possibly on Friday and Saturday of next week.

