First Festi-Fall East Has Good Crowd [Photos]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The sunny weather on Sunday afternoon brought out a good crowd of people for the first Festi-Fall East event along East St. Germain Street.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The event from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. included arts vendors, food trucks, two beer gardens, live music, and a classic car parade, as well as a chance to go into buildings and businesses that have been renovated along the street.

Vibe Wellness, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Vibe Wellness at 400 East St. Germain Street offers Yoga, Meditation, and Fitness classes.

Respect Fight Club, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Respect Fight Club is in the basement of the renovated Mackrell Building. The main level of that building is renovated and is ready for a new tenant to move in.

Mackrell Building, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

There was also a sneak peek of the plans to renovate the former Dutch Maid Bakery Building into a new bistro.

New Bistro, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The Metro Lions Club had a beer garden in the Beaudreau's parking lot, along with live music in the afternoon.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The Iron Stree Distillery had a beer garden along with cocktails made with their own spirits in their parking lot along with live music.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

East St. Germain Street was blocked off from Lincoln Avenue to Riverside Drive to allow people to walk in the street along the way.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The classic car parade drove down East St. Germain Street at 3:00 p.m.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Salem Lutheran Church had games set for the kids to play.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Monster trucks on display.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

