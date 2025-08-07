March 5, 1948 - August 5, 2025

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 11, 2025 at Redeemer Lutheran Church for John P. Melville who passed away to go to his heavenly home on Tuesday August 5, 2025. Reverend Bruce Timm will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will take place at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

John was born on March 5, 1948 in Tintah, Minnesota to Irvin and Mayva (Toody) (Loughlan) Melville. He married Marlee (Claussen) on November 28, 1987. John worked as an Account Manager for ACS for 28 years. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

John enjoyed golf, sudoku games, woodworking, reading and enjoying a brandy manhattan. His best joys were Christmas, Thanksgiving, and special occasions with the kids, grandkids, and great-grand-boys.

He is survived by his wife Marlee, daughter Jenny (Ramzy) Filfili, stepsons Brad (Shannon) Hemme, Cory (Jody) Hemme, six grandchildren, and 3 great grandsons, brother Jim (Anne) Melville, Sister Judy Germundson, sister in-law Julie Melville, sister in-law Jackie Claussen, many nephews, nieces, and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeff, brother in-laws Gary Germundson, Lee Claussen, and Bill Claussen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Coborn’s Cancer Center in St. Cloud.

Thank you to the staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital and Centra Care Home Health Care for their thoughtfulness and wonderful care.