March 24, 1942 – September 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Joan M. Valerius, age 83, of Sartell and St. Joseph. Joan passed away September 4, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Columbarium. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Joan was born March 24, 1942 in St. Cloud to Simon Sr. and Catherine (Pursley) Stang. After graduating from St. Cloud Tech High School, she married Cyril “Cy” Valerius on July 10, 1962 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

Joan enjoyed playing cards, going for walks, gardening, and visiting thrift stores. She most loved her time spent with family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong faith, and being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Joan is survived by her sons Tom (Tina) of St. Joseph and Mike (Nancy) of St. Joseph, son-in-law Jeff Botz of St. Joseph, grandchildren Josh (Kelly) Valerius, Jaden Valerius, Ellie Botz, Carter Botz, and Alaina Botz. She is also survived by her siblings Renee (Myron) Schill, Delphine (Dave) Hilsgen, Jimmy (Cindy) Stang and Jackie (Delores) Stang, sisters-in-law Rosie Stang and Elaine Stang, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Joan in death were her parents, husband Cy, son Paul Valerius, daughter Mary Botz and siblings Bobby Stang, Marty (Jeanne) Stang, Rita (Jim) Ulrich, and Simon Stang Jr. and infant sister Catherine and infant brother Charles Stang.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Poor Clares Monastery.