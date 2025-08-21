January 5, 1939 – August 16, 2025

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Janice F. Pearson, age 86, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater. Pastor Alison Hendley will officiate. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Janice was born on January 5, 1939 in St. Paul to Howard and Ellen (Fehr) Schuldt. She graduated from St. Paul Johnson High School. Janice married Gerald Pearson on July 18, 1959. Together they raised their two daughters, Lorelei and Lisa, in Cambridge. Gerald passed away in July 2003. In September 2006 she married Jim Vaughn of Wichita KS.

She worked multiple jobs throughout her life retiring in 1996.

She enjoyed winters in Texas, painting, crocheting, swimming, golf, dancing, and especially her dogs – all rescues. She had a special place in her heart for dogs of all kinds, especially those abandoned, and loved her rescue pups dearly.

Janice is survived by husband, Jim Vaughn; her daughters Lorelei (Tom) Nieto, Lisa Gilyard; grandchildren Brita (Zach), Lars (Bella), Alex and Anders; great-grandchildren Finn, Elsie, Alma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gerald.

Memorials directed to Tri-County Humane Society St. Cloud, and Clearwater United Methodist Church.