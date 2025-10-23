May 6, 1942 – October 20, 2025

Memorial services will be on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Janet Kay Marquart, age 83 of Kimball, MN. She died on Monday, October 20, 2025 at Vitality Living in Kimball. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. The urn will be placed in the Columbarium at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be at Daniel Funeral Home from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Janet was born on May 6, 1942 at the St. Cloud Hospital, the daughter of Walter and Ethel (Olmstead) Zeppelin. She grew in St. Cloud and attended Technical High School. She was united in marriage to Fredinand Marquart, on September 26, 1959 in Sisseton, SD. Six children were born to this union. Janet and Fred lived in St. Cloud until 1978 when they moved to a hobby farm near Pearl Lake. After her children had grown up, Janet worked in quality control for Fingerhut for several years.

She loved to take long walks, being with her family – especially the grandchildren, reading a good book, playing video games, playing cards with her family and tending to her many many cats.

She is survived by; her five children, Linda Marquart of St. Cloud, Lester (Wendy) Marquart of St. Cloud, MN, Ronald Marquart of Chesapeake, VA, Carol Marquart-Norrell of Sauk Rapids, MN and Sharon Marquart of Sartell, MN, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law Anna Mary Bosie of Montana; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 53 years Fred, she was preceded in death by; one son Lawrence; three grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica and Brian Marquart, and one great grandchild Alyssa; two sisters, Carol and Jean; and two brothers, Ronald and Edward (Butch).