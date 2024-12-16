Irene “Terwey” Flint, 90, Cold Spring

January 30, 1934 - December 14, 2024

A Private Memorial Service will be Friday, December 20, 2024, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring for Irene (Terwey) Flint, age 90, who died on Saturday at the Benedictine Living Community. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

Irene was born on January 30, 1934, in Avon to George and Helen (Ehresmann) Terwey. She married Andrew Flint on October 9, 1957, in St. Anna Catholic Church. Irene worked at St. Cloud Hospital, Cold Spring Bakery and as a Nursing Assistant at Assumption Home and Catholic Charities. She was a longtime member of the St. Boniface Church Choir. Irene loved to cook, bake, garden, and make crafts. She had a heart of gold and loved to care for people.

She is survived by her daughter, Ione (Greg) Ferrell; son, Dale Flint; granddaughters, Libby Ferrell, Brianna Lieser; sister, Carol Ann (Jim) Schwalbe; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Andy; grandchildren, Liam Ferrell, Elizabeth Ferrell; siblings, Jeanette Riesner, Bernice Weigt, and Cyril Terwey.