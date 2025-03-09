IIHF Announces Groups For 2026 Tournament At Xcel Energy Center

COLORADO SPRINGS (WJON News) -- The groups have been announced for an international hockey tournament being held in the Twin Cities. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced the groups for the 2026 World Junior Championship taking place at the Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci from December 26th - January 5th, 2026.

Sweden v Finland: Semifinals - 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Minas Panaglotakis, Getty Images loading...

Finland v Sweden - 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship Kevin Light, Getty Images loading...

Group A will feature the two-time defending champion United States team along with Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Slovakia. Group B will have teams from Canada, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, and Latvia.

Czech Republic v Canada - Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Minas Panaglotakis, Getty Images loading...

2012 World Junior Hockey Championships - Gold Medal Game - Russia v Sweden Richard Wolowicz, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Ticket packages for both groups include the medal round and are on sale now. The IIHF World Junior Championship showcases the best young hockey players under 20 years old and the 2026 tournament is the 50th Anniversary for the event.

1999 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Elsa, Getty Images loading...

United States v Czech Republic: Preliminary Round Group B - 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Codie McLachlan, Getty Images loading...

IIHF World Junior Championship - Russia v Finland Richard Wolowicz, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Viking Head Coaching Candidates

Vikings Beat Chargers, 27-0