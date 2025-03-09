IIHF Announces Groups For 2026 Tournament At Xcel Energy Center

Minas Panaglotakis, Getty Images

COLORADO SPRINGS (WJON News) -- The groups have been announced for an international hockey tournament being held in the Twin Cities. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced the groups for the 2026 World Junior Championship taking place at the Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci from December 26th - January 5th, 2026.

Group A will feature the two-time defending champion United States team along with Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Slovakia. Group B will have teams from Canada, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, and Latvia.

Ticket packages for both groups include the medal round and are on sale now.  The IIHF World Junior Championship showcases the best young hockey players under 20 years old and the 2026 tournament is the 50th Anniversary for the event.

