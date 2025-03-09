IIHF Announces Groups For 2026 Tournament At Xcel Energy Center
COLORADO SPRINGS (WJON News) -- The groups have been announced for an international hockey tournament being held in the Twin Cities. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced the groups for the 2026 World Junior Championship taking place at the Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci from December 26th - January 5th, 2026.
Group A will feature the two-time defending champion United States team along with Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Slovakia. Group B will have teams from Canada, Finland, Denmark, Czechia, and Latvia.
Ticket packages for both groups include the medal round and are on sale now. The IIHF World Junior Championship showcases the best young hockey players under 20 years old and the 2026 tournament is the 50th Anniversary for the event.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
Viking Head Coaching Candidates
Vikings Beat Chargers, 27-0