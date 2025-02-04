Ice Carousel ‘Bullseye’ Planned for Little falls I.C.E. Fest

LITTLE FALLS (WJON New) -- There is something for everyone at the 8th annual I.C.E. Fest near Little Falls next weekend.

Of course, its signature feature is the ice carousel. Organizer Chuck Zwilling says several years ago they went as large as their lake would allow, so now they have to get creative to keep changing things up. This year they are doing a 'bullseye', a carousel within a carousel within a carousel.

This year we decided we're going to do a 1,000-footer with a 550-footer inside of that and then a 100-footer in the middle, kind of like a dart board or a bullseye effect.

Other new activities this year include a hot air balloon experience, historic games, a s'mores station, and more.

Organizer Becca Ruegemer says they're also doing hourly drawings this year.

Every single person, adult and child, when they come to I.C.E. Fest, they will get a ticket at our welcome desk and we'll be doing hourly drawings.

Ruegemer says this will be a way for them to track how many people attend.

Popular returning events include human bowling, human foosball, curling, and fireworks.

The money raised benefits Flyer Pride Pack and Kare Kloset. They raise about $137,000 annually for the two programs.

I.C.E. Fest is Saturday and Sunday, February 15th and 16th at Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls.

