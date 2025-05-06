Holdingford Woman Life Linked To Hospital After Saturday Crash
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after a T-bone style crash on Saturday afternoon near Holdingford. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says their communications center received a call about a crash at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 3 at about 12:45 in the afternoon.
The caller said one vehicle was on its roof and the other was pushed into the ditch. When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined that a car driven by 18-year-old Shailyn Welinski of Holdingford was going north on County Road 3, nearing the intersection of County Road 17, and failed to stop for the posted stop signs. Authorities say Welinski's car was hit in the intersection by a pickup truck going west on County Road 17, driven by 33-year-old Ryan Harris of Melrose.
Welinski was taken by Life Link Helicopter to the hospital. A passenger in Harris's truck, 66-year-old Thomas Torstenson of Sauk Centre, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the hospital, and Harris was taken by a private party to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Holdingford...in Pictures
Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker