Holdingford Woman Life Linked To Hospital After Saturday Crash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after a T-bone style crash on Saturday afternoon near Holdingford. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says their communications center received a call about a crash at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 3 at about 12:45 in the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The caller said one vehicle was on its roof and the other was pushed into the ditch. When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined that a car driven by 18-year-old Shailyn Welinski of Holdingford was going north on County Road 3, nearing the intersection of County Road 17, and failed to stop for the posted stop signs. Authorities say Welinski's car was hit in the intersection by a pickup truck going west on County Road 17, driven by 33-year-old Ryan Harris of Melrose.

Welinski was taken by Life Link Helicopter to the hospital. A passenger in Harris's truck, 66-year-old Thomas Torstenson of Sauk Centre, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the hospital, and Harris was taken by a private party to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Holdingford...in Pictures

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures