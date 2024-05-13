Highway 10, 23 Project: New Bridge Deck Poured, Wall Going Up

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Despite the wet weather this spring the big Highway 10 and Highway 23 project on the east side of St. Cloud is still on schedule.

Project Manager Rob Abfalter says a milestone happened early Monday morning when crews poured the concrete for the new eastbound bridge on Highway 23 over Highway 10.

Yeah we got that deck poured last night. We detoured Highway 10. We didn't have any issues with that, it kind of just happens and no one even knew.

Abfalter says the old bridge won't be removed until probably sometime in August.

Another noticeable project getting started on Monday is the construction of the sound wall.

The contractor comes today and they are going to start laying out their posts and drilling the holes in the ground - 14-15 feet into the ground - concrete posts.

Abfalter says drivers shouldn't see any changes to the traffic patterns for the next several weeks.

He says at some point in June they will have to temporarily close the 14th Avenue intersection on Highway 23 and also the East Side of East St. Germain Street on Highway 10.

Once a month Abfalter comes on the News @ Noon Show to give us an update on the project. He also hosts weekly business meeting updates on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m..

